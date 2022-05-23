Xinjiang in focus as UN rights chief arrives for China visit

BEIJING (AP) — Allegations of human rights abuses in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region will dominate a visit by the United Nations’ top rights official that starts Monday. Michelle Bachelet’s visit is the first to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005, but rights groups warn it threatens to whitewash the ruling Communist Party abuses in Xinjiang. China has locked up more than a million members of minority groups in what critics describe as a campaign to obliterate their cultural identities. China says it has nothing to hide. Bachelet arrives in Guangzhou before traveling to Kashgar and the Xinjiang capital of Urumqi. It’s not clear if she’ll be able to meet the leaders of the crackdown or figures who were imprisoned.