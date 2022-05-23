Yemen: Houthi rebels say falling drone kills three

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say three people were killed in the country’s capital when a drone aircraft crashed in a neighborhood after being shot down. In a statement, the Houthis say that their air defense system downed the drone and that it belonged to the Saudi-led coalition with which they are at war. The Houthi claims could not be immediately verified. A spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There is a two-month truce in place in Yemen, the first nationwide ceasefire since the start of the country’s civil war in 2014.