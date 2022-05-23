Zelenskyy urges ‘maximum’ sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum gathering. He says in a virtual speech Monday that sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, all of its banks blocked and cutting off trade with Russia completely.Zelenskyy says his country has slowed Russian advances and his people’s courage has stirred unseen unity of the democratic world. He pushed for the complete withdrawal of foreign companies to prevent supporting its war.