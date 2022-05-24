11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in north-central Mexico say 11 people have been gunned down in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars. Eight of the dead are women. Handwritten signs left at the scene suggest the attacks are part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state. Police in the city of Celaya said Tuesday that two bars on the same street were attacked the night before. Police confirmed that messages were left at the scene, but didn’t confirm what they said. But photos posted on social media suggested the killers were from the Santa Rosa de Lima gang.