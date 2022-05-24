Albanian arrested for inciting terror via social media

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police say that an Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for terror attacks against state institutions. A statement on Tuesday said a 56-year old man identified only as I.S. (L.) used fake profiles on social media posting “inciting photos and writings, public calls and propaganda to commit terror attacks against some important state institutions.” The suspect, who is considered to have “religious extremist inclinations,” posted writings supporting the Islamic State group and called for support for the war in Syria. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. No Albanians are known to have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in recent years, according to the authorities.