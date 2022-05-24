Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who was draped in a Confederate flag when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for assaulting police officers and obstructing an official proceeding during the mob’s attack. Matthew Ryan Miller admitted he sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol. The Washington Post reports that Miller told the judge Monday that he was “ashamed to have been so swayed by my shortcomings, addictions and naivete.” U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss went below sentencing guidelines, saying he was moved by Miller’s statement, his age and intoxication and that he behaved while on pretrial release.