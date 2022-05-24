Chinese FM to visit Solomon Islands amid security pact worry

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Solomon Islands this week in what the Pacific nation’s leader calls a “milestone” in his country’s relationship with China. It comes amid concerns about their security pact that would allow China to send military personnel to the islands. But Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare insists the partnership with Beijing does not come at the expense of ties with Australia, the United States and others. He noted Australia, Japan and the U.S. has sent delegations to visit in April and said “my government welcomes all high-level visits from our key development partners.” He said several agreements would be signed during Wang’s visit but didn’t give further details.