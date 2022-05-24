Dutch police arrest Syrian accused of war crimes for Assad

By MOLLY QUELL

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker accused of war crimes. Tuesday’s arrest was the first of a person in the Netherlands suspected of committing crimes in support of Syria’s government. The man, whose name has not been released by the police, has been charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes. He is accused of violently detaining a civilian in 2013 and turning the person over to Syrian officials, who then committed torture. According to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, the man was a member of the Liwa al-Quds, or Jerusalem Brigade, a faction made up mostly of Palestinian fighters.