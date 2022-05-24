Ex-forensic official loses bid to toss corpse abuse charges

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss an indictment against a former state forensic investigator charged with abusing corpses. The judge rejected defense arguments that the indictment against 42-year-old James Schaeffer-Patton should be dismissed because the statutory language regarding abuse of a corpse is vague and “offends due process.” The judge noted noted in last week’s ruling that the challenges surrounding a forensic investigator’s job might differ from those of a layman but that doesn’t make the law void. Patton is facing two misdemeanor counts alleging the improperly handling of bodies. One involved a suicide by hanging, and the other, a fatal drug overdose.