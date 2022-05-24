Extremists kill dozens in latest attack in northeast Nigeria

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

OSOGBO, Nigeria (AP) — Local authorities say that dozens of people have been killed in northeast Nigeria in yet another attack targeting remote communities as the West African nation continues to battle extremist rebels. Suleiman Idris, spokesman of the Kala/Balge administration, said the attack Sunday took place in the Kala/Balge council area of Borno state. Authorities are searching for the bodies of victims after at least 43 people, many with the local defense force group, were targeted during a patrol. Some farmers were also killed in the latest attack in Borno state where the insurgency launched by the Boko Haram extremist group has been concentrated for more than a decade.