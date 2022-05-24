Feds investigating treatment of mentally ill in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into how Kentucky cares for mentally ill adults in the Louisville area. The probe will look into potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Investigators are looking at whether the state subjects adults with serious mental illness “to unnecessary institutionalization.” The probe is separate from a DOJ investigation announced last year into potential racial bias and civil rights violations by Louisville’s police force. Michael Bennett, the U.S. Attorney in Louisville, says states must “provide appropriate community-based services to people with disabilities.”