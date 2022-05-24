Funeral set for Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral services are set for Celestine Chaney, whose shooting death in a racist attack inside a Buffalo supermarket was recorded and shared across the internet. The 65-year-old Buffalo resident was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. The 18-year-old alleged gunman has been charged with murder and is being held without bail. More funerals are scheduled throughout the week.