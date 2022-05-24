Gas wells leak explosive levels of methane in Bakersfield

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

Residents of Bakersfield are concerned for their health and safety after a state agency found that six idle oil wells near homes were leaking methane in the past several days. State and regional inspectors found concentrations of methane in the air around some of the wells at levels considered potentially explosive and environmental activists in the region are concerned about what other chemicals could be leaking from the wells. Uduak-Joe Ntuk, head of the California Geologic Energy Management division of the California Department of Conservation, the agency that confirmed that wells were leaking, said leaks were “minor in nature and do not pose an immediate threat to public health or safety.”