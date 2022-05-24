Iraqi officials: Attacks by IS militants kill 12 civilians

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say militants from the Islamic State group have killed 11 civilians and wounded at least six in two separate attacks in northern Iraq. They say the gunmen were apparently taking advantage of a sandstorm that sharply reduced visibility across the country. The attacks occurred on Monday evening in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, where farmers came under fire while harvesting their crops. The Sunni extremist group claimed responsibility late Monday for the Kirkuk attack. IS overran large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and declared a self-styled Islamic caliphate. The group was territorially defeated in 2017 but continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks through sleeper cells in both countries.