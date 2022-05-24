Israel says 5 Palestinians arrested in alleged attack plots

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they’ve arrested five Palestinian suspects in Jerusalem for allegedly planning attacks on a member of parliament, the city’s light rail and other targets. The police and Shin Bet security service said in a statement on Tuesday that the men planned a shooting attack against a far-right member of the Knesset and kidnappings of Israeli soldiers. The security services said they also seized a drone intended to deliver a bomb to the light rail system. The arrests come as Israel conducts regular raids the occupied West bank following a series of deadly attacks, and ahead of a planned flag-waving nationalist march toward a Muslim area of Jerusalem’s Old City.