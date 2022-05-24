Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has ruled that a corruption trial for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and three political colleagues will continue after finding that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for their indictment. Suu Kyi, who was forced from office in a military takeover last year, has been charged with 11 counts of corruption, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The corruption cases are among a large number of charges under which the military is prosecuting her. Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.