Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela kills at least 10

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro have raided the Vila Cruzeiro favela in an operation that prompted a fierce firefight. State officials say at least 10 people died early Tuesday. Police say the operation was aimed at locating and arresting criminal leaders, some from other states. They say agents were fired upon while preparing their incursion, one resident was shot and killed and that 11 people were found wounded after the shootout. The state health secretariat later said at least 10 people had died in a local hospital.