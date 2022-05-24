Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Local media in Iran say that a fighter jet has crashed in the country’s central desert, killing both the aircraft’s pilots. The aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Anarak training site near the central city of Isfahan. The report did not identify the cause of the crash, and said authorities were investigating. Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft. Crashes occasionally happen among its faltering fleet.