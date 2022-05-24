Ricky Gervais’ Netflix special blasted as ‘anti-trans rants’

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix special is drawing fire from LGBTQ and trans advocacy groups. In the stand-up special, titled “SuperNature,” Gervais makes a series of graphic comments about trans women and what he calls “old-fashioned women.” At another point in the hourlong special, Gervais defended his approach as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders said his supposed jokes were harmful, with one group asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence. Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.