Russia voices alarm at ‘persecution’ of Moldova’s ex-leader

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Contradictory reports have emerged about the possible detention of former Moldovan president Igor Dodon, who leads the Eastern European country’s pro-Russian main opposition bloc. Moldovan media reported that police were conducting a search of a house described as belonging to Dodon, who served as president from 2016 to 2020. Earlier reports Tuesday suggested that Dodon had been detained by police under suspicion of corruption and treason, but a spokesperson for the Moldovan prosecutor’s office later denied a detention. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow was “alarmed” by the “persecution” of Dodon, but noted that it was an internal affair of Moldova’s.