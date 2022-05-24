Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles was fired toward waters off North Korea’s eastern coast. The officials gave no further details about the launches. The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year. Experts have said North Korea’s testing is aimed at modernizing its weapons arsenal and at applying pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy. North Korea’s unusual pace in weapons tests this year included its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March.