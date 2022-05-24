Trial opens for Army reservist charged with storming Capitol

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial has started for a U.S. Army reservist charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year. During the trial’s opening statements on Tuesday, a federal prosecutor said Timothy Hale-Cusanelli joined the mob’s attack because he wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and hoped to kick off a civil war. A defense attorney said the New Jersey man went to Washington, D.C., to peacefully protest on Jan. 6, 2021, and was driven by “groupthink” to enter the Capitol during the riot. Coworkers at a Navy base have described Hale-Cusanelli as a white supremacist and a Nazi sympathizer who wore a Hitler-style mustache to work.