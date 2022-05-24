Skip to Content
AP National News
UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California system has agreed to pay $375 million to more than 300 women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime UCLA gynecologist. The announcement Tuesday brings total payouts by the university in lawsuits against Dr. James Heap to nearly $700 million. That’s the largest amount paid by a public university in a wave of sexual misconduct scandals involving campus doctors. The private University of Southern California paid out more than $1 billion to settle thousands of cases against its longtime gynecologist. Heaps worked at UCLA for 35 years and has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges.

Associated Press

