UN aims to transfer 6,750 Ethiopians trapped in Yemen war

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says it’s aiming to transfer at least 6,750 Ethiopian migrants from war-torn Yemen to their home country in the coming months. It appealed on Tuesday for $7.5 million to assist their return. The agency says it has transferred more than 600 migrants, including 60 unaccompanied children, to Ethiopia on three flights so far this year. It says more flights are planned between Yemen’s port city of Aden and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. Yemen’s civil war has not prevented migrants from entering the country, desperate to make their way to neighboring Saudi Arabia to find jobs as housekeepers, servants and construction workers.