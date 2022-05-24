Virtual reality brings portable Taser training to police

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company best known for developing the Taser is expanding virtual reality and immersive training to help encourage police officers across the U.S. to more regularly train with less-than-lethal weapons. The virtual reality training being launched by Axon on Tuesday gives officers an opportunity to train with their Tasers in different scenarios to make the weapon more effective and reduce the chance the officer would use a firearm instead. The portable training kit fits into a duffel bag. Police departments can implement such a training during roll calls or for officers between calls.