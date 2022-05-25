3 detained after reported weapon sighting at German school

BERLIN (AP) — German police deployed in force and three youths were detained after an employee at a school reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building. Officers were sent to the Ernst Barlach School in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting at Wednesday lunchtime. According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee. Police said investigators who searched the site found no weapon by late evening, despite multiple reports of a firearm.