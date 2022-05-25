A decade of congressional inaction on gun control

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying, again, to pass legislation to expand background checks for gun buyers in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. But the prospects seem dim in the 50-50 Senate as most Republicans don’t want to see significant changes in the nation’s gun laws. It’s a familiar scenario for Democrats, who have been trying to expand the checks and otherwise boost gun control laws since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde.