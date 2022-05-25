College sports eye gambling money amid safeguard concerns

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NCAA rules remain clear when it comes to gambling on sports: Don’t do it. Those rules are unlikely to change for athletes and athletic department employees even as legal sports betting becomes more pervasive. College conferences are expected to tap into the gambling business as a new revenue stream. An expert in integrity monitoring says college sports are uniquely ripe for potential scandals.