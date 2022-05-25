Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona police say two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding. A statement from police in the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix says that the pills were found Monday concealed in collagen supplement bottles during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash. Police say 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale. Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf of the women from Phoenix.