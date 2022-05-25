Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks ‘tenuous’ but worth seeking

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. envoy to Iran nuclear talks is making the case for staying in the troubled negotiations, for now. Envoy Rob Malley spoke Wednesday to lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. More than a year of talks under the Biden administration have so far failed to close a new deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program. International officials say Iran has closed in on completing a weapons-capable nuclear program during the more than one year of talks. Iran resumed its nuclear development after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Malley told lawmakers the administration still believes Iran’s nuclear program is less of a threat inside a deal rather than outside of one.