Ex-Illinois House leader Arroyo sentenced for bribery scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme. Luis Arroyo was handed a 57-month sentence by U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger on Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to a wire fraud count alleging he tried to bribe a state senator to help with promoting legislation. A criminal complaint alleged Arroyo gave a $2,500 bribe to a sitting state senator who had been cooperating with federal investigators. The senator was not named in the complaint. The bribe was part of a scam that involved popular but technically illegal “sweepstakes” games.