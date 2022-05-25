‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By DAVID KLEPPER and ALI SWENSON

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Misinformation and conspiracy theories about Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, began to spread online only hours after the carnage. Some social media users falsely speculated that the gunman was an immigrant in the country illegally, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed he was a U.S. citizen. Others claimed the gunman was transgender and posted photos of innocent people that they claimed were him. Different conspiracy theories claimed the shooting didn’t even happen. Similar waves of misinformation have erupted following past school shootings too, as social media users eager for information spread bogus rumors and wild theories. Tuesday’s shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.