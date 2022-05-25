Indian, Pakistani killed in UAE gas blast that injured 120

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi earlier this week that injured 120 people killed an Indian and a Pakistani national. India’s External Affairs Ministry said Thursday that one Indian died and around 100 were injured in the blast Monday in Abu Dhabi’s Khalidiya neighborhood, just a few blocks from the Emirati capital’s beachfront corniche. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the explosion killed one Pakistani and wounded others. Pakistani diplomats also visited a police station in the capital and said Emirati authorities promised to share more on their investigation. The United Arab Emirates faces seasonal fires brought on by the intense heat that bakes this nation each summer.