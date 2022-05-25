Nearly 6 years later, man indicted in mother’s death at sea

By DAVE COLLINS and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly six years after Nathan Carman told authorities his mother drowned at sea off the coast of New England, he has been indicted in her killing. Why did it take so long when investigators had gathered a pile of circumstantial evidence against him years earlier? Investigators who worked on the case say a combination of factors may have spurred federal prosecutors in Vermont to present the case to a grand jury, including evidence discovered during a lawsuit filed in Rhode Island over Carman’s attempt to collect $85,000 in insurance money for the sinking of his boat. Carman insists he is innocent.