Slovenian lawmakers approve liberal-green leader as new PM

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s parliament has voted to appoint the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country’s new prime minister, replacing a right-wing populist. Lawmakers voted 54-30 for Robert Golob, head of the Freedom Movement party, to take the position. A separate vote is expected in early June to confirm Golob’s new government. Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, told parliament earlier on Wednesday that tackling problems in healthcare and containing rising energy and food prices will be his government’s priorities. Golob’s party has formed an alliance with other center-left parties.