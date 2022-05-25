UK’s Prince Charles visits Ukrainian refugees in Romania

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Charles, Prince of Wales traveled to Romania’s capital on Wednesday to visit refugees, mostly women and children, that have found safety in the Eastern European country after fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Prince visited the Romexpo Donation Centre for Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest along with Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown. There, they visited with some of the nearly 1 million Ukrainians that have fled to Romania since the war began in February, and observed the relief effort being mounted there by the government and volunteers. During his visit, Charles received a gift from some of the Ukrainian children present at the center: wooden spoons painted in traditional Ukrainian patterns.