Japan’s troubled Toshiba proposes outside directors to board

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Troubled Japanese technology giant Toshiba has announced some additions to its proposed leadership ahead of a shareholders’ meeting next month. Toshiba is seeking to add on the board outside directors, such as Nabeel Bhanji, an executive at Elliott Opportunity II Corp., which handles acquisitions and investments, and Eijiro Imai, a former managing director at Farallon Capital Management, a U.S. investment firm. Also proposed for the board is Akihiro Watanabe, an executive at Houlihan Lockey, a U.S. investment bank. Tokyo-based Toshiba has been trying to win over shareholders to a restructuring plan. Earlier proposals have been voted down by shareholders.