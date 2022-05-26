Pakistan’s ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad on Thursday, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government’s resignation. Khan’s followers began converging on the capital on Wednesday, with some 10,000 reaching the city center around midnight. Khan himself entered as part of a large convoy of cars, buses and trucks, with demonstrators waving flags and rallying overnight. Some clashed with police outside Parliament. Khan gave Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — who replaced him in April — less than a week to call for new elections.