Police arrest 10 youths for anti-India protest in Kashmir

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in disputed Kashmir have arrested at least 10 youths during overnight raids following an anti-India protest that erupted as an Indian court sentenced a prominent Kashmiri pro-independence leader to life in prison. The protest was followed by a clash between dozens of youths and government forces that broke out as an Indian court on Wednesday sentenced Mohammed Yasin Malik to imprisonment for life. Malik was arrested in 2019 and was convicted last week on charges of committing terrorist acts and sedition. Police on Thursday said the youths were arrested for anti-national sloganeering and throwing stones at government forces.