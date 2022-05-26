Rival Libya leader says no plans to rule from Tripoli

By RAMI MUSA

Associated Press

SIRTE, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has told The Associated Press that he has no immediate plans to rule from the capital of Tripoli, after his attempted move there last week sparked clashes and fears of a return to widespread civil strife. In an interview late Wednesday, Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha said that his government will work from its headquarters in Sirte, a city on the Mediterranean coast about halfway between the country’s east and west. Rival administrations from each end of Libya claim to be its legitimate rulers until elections are held. Bashagha said he had entered Tripoli in a civilian car and that those escorting him were unarmed.