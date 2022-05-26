US aims to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is aiming to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China. The three officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lay out a three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in a race to define the 21st century’s economic and military balance in a Thursday speech at George Washington University. While the U.S. sees Russia as the most acute and immediate threat to international stability, the officials say the administration believes China poses a greater danger.