8 die in landslides in southern China from torrential rain

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people have died in landslides in southeastern China triggered by torrential rain. State media said that five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday. Heavy rain started Thursday evening in Wuping county, which is about 130 miles inland from the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province. Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some partially washed away. The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said. More than 1,600 people were evacuated.