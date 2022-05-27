Skip to Content
AP source: Lakers choose Darvin Ham as next head coach

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Darvin Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. The 48-year-old Ham is getting his first head coaching job as the 28th coach of the Lakers. He has been an assistant to Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks since 2018, playing a role in their run to the 2021 NBA title. Ham was an assistant with the Lakers from 2011-13.

Associated Press

