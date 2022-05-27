Skip to Content
Argentina reports case of monkeypox; man traveled from Spain

By DANIEL POLITI
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has confirmed its first case of the monkeypox virus on Friday in a man who recently traveled to Spain. The man, who is from the province of Buenos Aires, has monkeypox but health authorities are waiting to finish sequencing of the virus before making the official announcement, an official in Argentina’s Health Ministry said.  It is the first time the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Latin America.

