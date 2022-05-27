Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son cleared of drug charges

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s narcotics agency says Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been cleared in a drug case involving a party on a luxury cruise ship, with no evidence showing he possessed banned drugs or was involved in trafficking. Aryan Khan, an aspiring actor and director, was arrested in October during a raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. He was released on bail after three weeks. India’s Narcotics Control Bureau says evidence from an eight-month investigation didn’t implicate Khan. However, it pressed charges against 14 other people. Khan’s father is known as the king of Bollywood and is India’s most loved actor.