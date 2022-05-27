Bus carrying Indian soldiers falls into remote gorge; 7 dead

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A bus carrying soldiers has fallen into a gorge in India’s remote Ladakh region, killing at least seven and injuring 19 others. Police say the bus plunged off a mountainous road and rolled down the 80-foot gorge in the frigid region. Authorities are investigating whether the accident was caused by a mechanical failure or driver negligence. The accident occurred near an area where the borders of India, Pakistan and China meet. India has the world’s deadliest roads, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.