Ex-Danish police employee charged in huge hacking case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former employee with the Danish police has been charged with hacking and attempted hacking of 140 employees’ mobile phones, and accessing more than 100 cases of investigative material, including images of child pornography and private photos from a large number of people. Police said Friday that 12 charges have been brought against the man, whose victims include former colleagues, friends and acquaintances and random individuals. The man was not named in line with Danish policy. No date for a trial was announced. If found guilty, he faces fines or up to six years in jail.