Iran lodges protest over seized ship seized in Greek waters

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media is reporting that Tehran has demanded the release of a ship seized by Greek authorities in their waters allegedly under pressure by Washington last month. The foreign ministry summoned the Swiss envoy, who represents the United States in Tehran as they have no embassy there, to lodge a diplomatic protest over the incident. Greek media has described the ship as a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil in breach of international sanctions. Iran called the move a “violation of international maritime law and international conventions” in its protest, the IRNA news agency reported.