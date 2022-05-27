Mixed verdict for fraternity members charged in hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two fraternity members charged in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student have been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. But Troy Henricksen, of Grove City, Ohio, and Jacob Krinn, of Delaware, Ohio, were convicted Friday of several hazing-related counts. The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz. He was a sophomore also from Delaware. Authorities say Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.