Nevada student says anonymous gun tips used to bully him

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada says in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him through an anonymous school threats hotline. Graduating Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick said Friday he thinks he’s being targeted because of his Jewish heritage, his work with Democratic party candidates and his school achievements. His father compared using the anonymous SafeVoice system to say his son has a gun to “swatting,” or hoax police calls. A federal judge on Wednesday referred to school violence and declined to order school administrators to stop the searches.